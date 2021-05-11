TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to announce $166.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.38 million to $170.85 million. TowneBank reported sales of $162.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $656.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $655.01 million to $657.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $616.94 million, with estimates ranging from $609.85 million to $624.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TowneBank by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

