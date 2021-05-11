TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to announce $166.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.38 million to $170.85 million. TowneBank reported sales of $162.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $656.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $655.01 million to $657.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $616.94 million, with estimates ranging from $609.85 million to $624.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TowneBank by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
