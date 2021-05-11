Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 6,792 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,151% compared to the average volume of 543 call options.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $44,931.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,084 shares of company stock worth $151,051. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. The company has a market cap of $495.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $41.86.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

