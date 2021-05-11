Traders Purchase Large Volume of Permian Basin Royalty Trust Call Options (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,569 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,853% compared to the average daily volume of 87 call options.

Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $194.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0119 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SoftVest Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,737 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.