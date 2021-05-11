Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $20.19 million and $177,588.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001756 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00085086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00061571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.32 or 0.00877157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00108540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001904 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.