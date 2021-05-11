Transcat (TRNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Transcat to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TRNS stock opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.28 million, a PE ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. Transcat has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sidoti lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

