TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of TransDigm Group worth $96,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,274,149,000 after buying an additional 34,842 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,511,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after buying an additional 55,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,235,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDG opened at $601.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.51 and a 1 year high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.23.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.