TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $600.06. 432,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.51. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $303.51 and a 52 week high of $633.04.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.23.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.