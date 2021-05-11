Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Trading Down 6.1%

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 25,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

TGAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transphorm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transphorm, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

