Travala.com Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $252.48 million and approximately $14.21 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.07 or 0.00008925 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.90 or 0.00642636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00242435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.00 or 0.01192308 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.72 or 0.00751527 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,821,753 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

