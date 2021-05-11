TRAXIA Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One TRAXIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. TRAXIA has a market cap of $256,943.07 and $2,595.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.18 or 0.00638633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00067936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00250545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $656.67 or 0.01161131 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.78 or 0.00772311 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

