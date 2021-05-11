Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 480 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intuit were worth $40,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuit by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after acquiring an additional 419,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Intuit by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $778,375,000 after acquiring an additional 267,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.87 on Tuesday, reaching $389.67. 4,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,707. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.91 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

