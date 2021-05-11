Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 750 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $77,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 202,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,785,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 49.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $431.05. 9,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,269. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $468.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $254.75 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

