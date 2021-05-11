Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,711 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Adobe were worth $96,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 34.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 24,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.7% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.0% in the first quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,493 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $478.20. 26,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,489. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.38. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.01 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $228.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

