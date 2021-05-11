Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,360 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $86,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 11.9% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 15.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 113,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $202.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

