Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 282 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $46,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BLK stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $854.23. 2,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,041. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $797.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $726.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $880.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

