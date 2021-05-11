Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 9,060 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $88,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.85. 212,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,522,721. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a market cap of $222.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.