Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,699 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Oracle were worth $56,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,920,704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $124,340,000 after acquiring an additional 998,574 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,308,000 shares of company stock valued at $530,812,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

Oracle stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,740,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The company has a market cap of $225.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

