Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Target were worth $43,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

TGT traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.92. The stock had a trading volume of 51,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $114.23 and a 1 year high of $217.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.19 and a 200 day moving average of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

