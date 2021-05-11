Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $51,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 330.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.82. 71,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,487,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.02. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

