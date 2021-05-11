Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $69,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,432. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.76. The company has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

