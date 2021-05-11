Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $100,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.02. 418,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,877,539. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.