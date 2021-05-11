Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,107,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $85,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 176,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,852,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

