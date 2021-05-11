Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $53,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $214.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

