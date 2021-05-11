Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $39,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,035 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,416 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,772,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,063,000 after buying an additional 1,106,826 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 134,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,924. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $80.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,896. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.