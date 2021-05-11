Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $151.39 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Visa were worth $151,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Visa stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.61. 57,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,266,996. The firm has a market cap of $436.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.72. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.82 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

