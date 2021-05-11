Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $39.50 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $39,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

In other news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,148,273 shares of company stock worth $139,770,441. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.19. 110,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,229,432. The stock has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $72.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

