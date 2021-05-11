Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $46.64 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $46,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $85.12. 50,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,253,708. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of -73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

