Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $94.70 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,128,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AT&T were worth $94,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in AT&T by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 24,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 578,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 147,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AT&T by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 442,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NYSE T traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.55. 232,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,540,270. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $232.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

