Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $45,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 26,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Infini Master Fund now owns 630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,611. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.90 and a 200-day moving average of $287.02. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

