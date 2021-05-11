Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Netflix were worth $97,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist decreased their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.70. 59,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,769. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $524.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

