Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,564 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $54,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.14. The company had a trading volume of 115,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,778. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day moving average is $104.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.