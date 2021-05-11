Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $55,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.57. 41,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.