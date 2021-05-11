Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Danaher were worth $61,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 31,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in Danaher by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Danaher by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,048 shares of company stock worth $7,936,729. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.79. 6,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

