Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,820 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $62,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 116,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.52. 10,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,732. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

