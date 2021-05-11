Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 920 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Linde were worth $63,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Linde by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,632,000 after purchasing an additional 255,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.81.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $300.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,846. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.27. The company has a market cap of $156.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

