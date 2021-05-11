Treat DAO (TREAT) Hits Market Cap of $2.28 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Treat DAO has a market cap of $2.28 million and $6,282.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $2.28 or 0.00003977 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.88 or 0.00653139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.48 or 0.00250643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003959 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $666.52 or 0.01164350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031905 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

