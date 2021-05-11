Treatt plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:TET)

Treatt plc (LON:TET) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Treatt stock traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,075.08 ($14.05). The stock had a trading volume of 162,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,115. Treatt has a twelve month low of GBX 463.33 ($6.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,225 ($16.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of £641.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,061.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 864.26.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

