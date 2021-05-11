Treatt plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:TET)

Treatt plc (LON:TET) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Treatt stock traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,075.08 ($14.05). The stock had a trading volume of 162,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,115. Treatt has a twelve month low of GBX 463.33 ($6.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,225 ($16.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of £641.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,061.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 864.26.
Treatt Company Profile
See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.