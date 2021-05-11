Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TREX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.97.

TREX traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $106.10. 991,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,802. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.72.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Trex’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Trex by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,720,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

