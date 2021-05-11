Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,758 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $37,862,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of TPH opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

