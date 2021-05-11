Trias Price Reaches $0.0003 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Trias has a market capitalization of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00084409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00060353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00064408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00107409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.06 or 0.00794731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.65 or 0.09471266 BTC.

About Trias

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

