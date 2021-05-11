Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $50.48 Million

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded up 213.1% against the dollar. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be bought for $20.28 or 0.00035556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $32.44 million and approximately $50.48 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00086062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.99 or 0.00885470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00064521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,919.40 or 0.10379328 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

Trias Token (new) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

