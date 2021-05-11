Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Trading Up 8.9%

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) traded up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. 215,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 809,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

About Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF)

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns oil and gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc in April 2019.

