Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

TSE traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.92. 264,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinseo news, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $173,301.94. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,437 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

