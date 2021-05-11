Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.
TSE traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.92. 264,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $76.49.
In other Trinseo news, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $173,301.94. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,437 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trinseo
Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.