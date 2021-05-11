Tripio Trading Up 21.5% This Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. Tripio has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00084900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00060203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00064485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.07 or 0.00782255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.66 or 0.09266873 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

