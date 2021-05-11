Trollcoin Market Cap Hits $4.77 Million (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 65.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 236.9% against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $6,134.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,095.82 or 1.00554389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00046234 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.47 or 0.00236818 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001803 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

