TROY (TROY) Price Hits $0.0206

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One TROY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TROY has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TROY has a market capitalization of $200.08 million and $8.73 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.46 or 0.00662499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00066669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.47 or 0.00243685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $681.26 or 0.01198880 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00030386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.61 or 0.00756027 BTC.

About TROY

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,108,333 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

