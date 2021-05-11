True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TUERF. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUERF remained flat at $$5.93 during trading on Tuesday. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,295. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

