TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRUE shares. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet cut TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

TRUE opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $445.83 million, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. TrueCar’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,496.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,799.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,860 shares of company stock worth $215,097. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

