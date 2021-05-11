Truist Financial Boosts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $125.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s previous close.

TREX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.69.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,847. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.84 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average is $89.72.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Trex by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Trex by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after acquiring an additional 531,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

