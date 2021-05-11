Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Truist Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Truist Financial by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 294,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 41,627 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $2,061,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $62.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.